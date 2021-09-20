LIVE COVERAGE: 2 officers shot in northeast Houston while serving warrant

HPD Chief Troy Finner and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner will soon speak from the hospital.

HOUSTON — Two police officers were hurt in a shooting while serving a warrant in northeast Houston early Monday, the mayor's office confirmed.

The incident was reported just before 7:30 a.m. at the Timber Ridge gated community in the 5300 block of Aeropark, not far from Beltway 8 and the Eastex Freeway.

One officer was shot in the stomach and the other was shot in the leg, police said.

Life Flight responded to the neighborhood and took an officer to the hospital. Another was taken to the hospital by ambulance with a large police escort. Sheriff's deputies and deputy constables are also in the neighborhood assisting with the scene.

KHOU 11's Jeremy Rogalski has learned the identities of the wounded officers, but we are withholding that information until Houston police confirm further details. Both have been on the force for more than two decades, one since 1990 and the other since 1997.

Rogalski said the officers are part of the department's Major Offenders fugitive warrant team. He notes the warrant being served this morning was an arrest warrant — not a search warrant.

Prayers for @houstonpolice. Mayor @SylvesterTurner Police Chief @TroyFinner and Sheriff @SheriffEd_HCSO are meeting with police officers. The mayor asks all Houstonians to lift the families of both officers who were shot this morning. pic.twitter.com/4CfHQ18f4O — Mary Benton (@IAmMaryBenton) September 20, 2021

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted the possible suspect in the double shooting was also shot and is dead at the scene. A fire captain also confirmed the fatality:

Currently, there's no official word on the conditions of the officers wounded, but it's believed at least one of the officers had CPR performed as medical crews responded.

A resident told KHOU 11 News she heard the gunfire and initially thought the sound and smell were the result of firecrackers, but when she realized it was gunfire she went back into her home.