Music City Mall shooting in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas — OPD officers have confirmed that there has been a shooting that occurred in the parking lot at Music City Mall.
Police have confirmed that T\this took place after a fight broke out between two individuals.
One person was shot and taken to a nearby hospital, their condition is currently unknown.
Newswest9 spoke with a witness at the scene named Tyler Broussard. He claims that the gunman appeared to be a teenager wearing a gray sweatshirt and black pants.
According to Broussard, "Upon arriving at the mall, I was on the phone with my wife and I see this this kid probably around 16 or so with a gray sweatshirt and black pants pull out a gun and shoot, like in this direction towards like the Burlington Mall. And as he shot he started taking off running with two other people. Also teenagers. About 16 I would say that were also wearing blacks, hoodies and black sweatpants. They ran straight past my vehicle towards the skating area of the mall, which at that point I got from my wife called the police and was on the phone with 911. As I was walking into the mall, I heard two more shots. And at that point in time, I started running inside the mall and advising everyone that's coming out of the mall that there is a active shooter and everyone needs to get inside the mall as fast as possible."
NewsWest9 received a statement from Music City Mall. It reads "The skate rink can confirm there was a teen asked to leave with a ski mask on earlier in the evening but we do not have any information that this was related to the parking lot shooting. There was never any indication of a threat indoors."
At this time we don't know if any arrests have been made.
We'll keep you updated as we receive more information.