Live Coverage | 3 hurt in Midtown shooting near Colony Square, APD searching for suspect

APD is still working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police have been called to investigate a shooting in Midtown Atlanta near Colony Square where at least three people have been hurt.

The alleged shooter is still on the loose, and a suspect search is now underway.

APD is asking residents to stay off of roads in the Midtown area, specifically the areas between 12th and Peachtree streets NE and 15th and W. Peachtree streets NW.

11Alive has a crew at the scene near Colony Square where there are multiple agencies in the area, including police from local universities and the Fulton County Sheriff's Office.

Our crews witnessed some of the law enforcement officers in tactical gear going into Colony Square and down 14th Street.

Atlanta Public Schools said Monday afternoon that Midtown High School is currently on an exterior lockdown, which means they can move inside the building but they are not allowed to go outside at this time.

Officers didn't provide any other details. They are still working to gather information.

