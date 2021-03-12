Mesquite police release name of officer who was fatally shot near grocery store

Officer Richard Houston was shot Friday afternoon while responding to a disturbance near an Albertson's grocer store in the 1500 block of South Beltline Road.

DALLAS — The officer who was fatally shot in the line of duty on Friday was a 21-year police veteran and a married father of three children, officials announced on Saturday.

Officer Richard Houston was shot Friday afternoon while responding to a disturbance near an Albertson's grocer store in the 1500 block of South Beltline Road in Mesquite.

Houston was shot multiple times and was taken to Baylor Medical Center in Dallas, where he died.

Police on Saturday were still investigating the shooting. A suspect was also shot during the incident, but their name has not been released.

Houston joined the Mesquite Police Department in January 2001. He had worked in patrol, on SWAT for more than 10 years and as an investigator, working burglaries and thefts, homeland security and juvenile gang cases, police said in a news release.

“This was a senseless act of violence," Mesquite police Chief David Gill said. "Richard was a great officer, friend, father, and husband. Please keep his family and our family in your prayers."

Houston had received 48 letters of commendation in his career as an officer, according to police, including two life-saving awards.

In April, he was honored with a Certificate of Merit when he helped prevent a suicide attempt by a suspect accused of stealing a car.

When Houston saw the suspect holding a gun to his head, Houston calmed the man down and assured him that no one wanted to harm him, police said. The suspect surrendered and was taken into custody without incident.

Mesquite officials posted a video to YouTube of Houston's award ceremony:

The Mesquite community was planning a candlelight vigil near Houston's home on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Nick Edwards, a pastor at the Community Life church in Forney, posted on Facebook about Houston's death, saying Houston and his family attended the church.

"At this time, we ask you to pray for them," Edwards said in the post. "We are working with the police department to coordinate assistance to the family. As we learn more, we will communicate how you can further support the Houston family."

Police organizations from around the North Texas area expressed their condolences for Houston's death, including Fort Worth and Dallas police.