Mesquite middle school student cut by another student with pocketknife, police say

MESQUITE, Texas — A Mesquite ISD middle school student was arrested after cutting another student, police confirmed to WFAA.

Mesquite police said the cutting happened on March 20 at Frasier Middle School after an argument between a special needs student and the victim. Police said that during the argument, the special needs student "produced a small pocket knife" and cut the victim twice.

The school nurse told the victim's parents that one of the cuts may require a stitch and the parent took the victim to a local hospital, police said.

The special needs student was arrested, Mesquite police said.

Mesquite ISD told WFAA the incident was "an isolated incident between two students that led to an injury and an arrest." Mesquite ISD said the Frasier staff "acted immediately and appropriately to address the situation and ensure the safety of all Frasier students and staff members."

This comes as Dallas-Fort Worth has dealt with two school shootings in one week in other districts. A 16-year-old was killed in a shooting at Lamar High School in Arlington on Monday, and a Dallas ISD student was hospitalized in a shooting at Thomas Jefferson High School on Tuesday.

Here is the full statement from Mesquite ISD:

"There was an isolated incident between two students that led to an injury and an arrest. While this information is unsettling to hear, and we know you may have many questions, due to student privacy restrictions, we are unable to share additional details with you at this time. You may rest assured that your child’s privacy and best interests would be handled with the same level of discretion if he or she were involved in a similar incident. The Frasier staff acted immediately and appropriately to address the situation and ensure the safety of all Frasier students and staff members. As always, such infractions are handled, as appropriate, according to the Student Code of Conduct."