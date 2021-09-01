Police: 2 men injured in double-shooting in Medical District parking garage

Dallas police said three other people linked to the incident remain at large as of Saturday morning.

An investigation is underway after two people were shot Friday night in a parking garage in the Medical District, officials said.

The shooting occurred around 9:30 p.m. at the 2200 block of Medical District Drive.

Dallas police said a 26-year-old man was walking in the parking garage when he was approached by two suspects who tried to rob him.

At one point, as the man struggled to defend himself, one of the suspects shot him, according to authorities.

The suspects then took the man's belongings and one of the suspects ran towards a vehicle, where there were two other people inside, police said.

At that point, the 26-year-old man who was shot took out a gun and fired in the direction of the suspect who was running towards the getaway vehicle.

Police said as the vehicle sped off and exited the parking garage, the front passenger was let out of the car and that's when he ran into authorities.

Officials said the 23-year-old man had been shot. He was transported to the hospital where he is still being treated for his injuries.

According to authorities, he will be taken into custody as an accomplice to the aggravated robbery. His name will be released once he is booked into jail, police said.

The robbery victim was also transported to the hospital where he is being treated. Authorities said the extent of his injuries are unknown at this time.