First responders took him to a local hospital for his injury, but police do not know his condition at this time.

A man was hurt in a drive-by shooting Sunday evening, Dallas police said.

Officers responded shortly after 7:30 p.m. to the shooting on the 6100 block of Trail Glen Drive.

Police said multiple people in a silver Nissan Altima had fired several rounds into the victim's apartment. He was hit once in the side.