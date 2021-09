Officers responded about 2:30 a.m. Monday to the 1700 block of Botham Jean Boulevard, near McKee Street.

DALLAS — A man was fatally shot in the neck near a club in the Cedars area south of downtown Dallas, police said.

The victim's identity has not been released.

A security guard arrested a suspect in the area, police said.

Police were still investigating the shooting later Monday morning.