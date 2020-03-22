A man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition after he was shot Saturday evening, Dallas police said.

Officers responded to the shooting around 6:20 p.m. on the 3000 block of Wilton Avenue in Oak Cliff.

When they arrived, officers spoke with the victim, who told them he was shot by an unknown suspect.

The suspect in the case is at large and the shooting remains an active investigation, according the police.

This is a developing story. Download our free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on all news stories in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.