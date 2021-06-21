Man fatally shot overnight Monday in Fort Worth, police say

The shooting happened around 1:10 a.m. Monday.

FORT WORTH, Texas — A man was fatally shot overnight Monday in Fort Worth, police said.

The shooting happened around 1:10 a.m. on the 2300 block of Lee Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found the man had been shot. First responders pronounced him dead at the scene, according to police.

Homicide detectives are investigating his death and say no suspects are yet in custody. Police did not provide any additional information.