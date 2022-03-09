The search is ongoing for Eliza Fletcher as Memphis police work to locate the mother of two.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police have arrested a man in connection with the abduction of Eliza Fletcher, the Memphis mother who was kidnapped while running near the University of Memphis on Friday morning.

Cleotha Abston, 38, is facing especially aggravated kidnapping and tampering with evidence charges. The Memphis Police Department announced the arrest early Sunday morning.

At this time, Fletcher is still considered missing. MPD says that the investigation is ongoing and that they along with with their local and federal partners will continue searching for her.

According to Memphis Police, Fletcher had been jogging in the area of Central and Zach Curlin about 4:30 a.m. An affidavit states that surveillance footage from Central showed a black GMC Terrain passing and then waiting for Fletcher to run by. In this footage, a man exited the car, ran aggressively toward Fletcher before struggling to force her into the passenger's side of the car, according to the affidavit. That car then sat in the parking lot with Fletcher inside for approximately four minutes before it drove away, according to the affidavit.

According to the affidavit, the car had noticeable damage to the back-passenger taillight area. Surveillance footage taken 24 minutes before the abduction was clear enough to provide investigators with a partial view of the license plate, according to the affidavit.

The UofM police said Fletcher’s cell phone and water bottle were found in front of a home owned by the university in the 3800 block of Central Ave.

The affidavit reports that a citizen riding their bike on Central Avenue near Zach Curlin found that phone and sandals. That citizen turned these items over to Fletcher's family, who gave them to investigators, according to the affidavit.

The sandals were sent to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) and DNA found on the shows matched the DNA of Abston in their CODIS database. Abston was then developed as a person of interest, and surveillance footage of Abston wearing the same sandals a day before the abduction was recovered by investigators, according to the affidavit.

The mid-sized dark color SUV that was headed westbound on Central following the disappearance of a Memphis mother and junior kindergarten teacher Eliza Fletcher was located on Saturday, according to the Memphis Police Department.

#Elizafletcher scene were the vehicle police were looking for had a wreck with another vehicle. Residents tell me it wrecked with an ATF vehicle. One person is detained and police are investigating around an apartment in the complex in South East Memphis. @ABC24Memphis pic.twitter.com/nIRTnzr8cw — Ian Ripple (@Ripple1026) September 3, 2022

The University of Memphis Police called MPD to assist about 7 a.m. Friday after receiving a missing person report for Fletcher, known as Liza, a junior kindergarten teacher at Saint Mary's Episcopal School.

Fletcher's family has posted an extra $50,000 reward with CrimeStoppers for information that helps authorities arrest those responsible. They have also released a public statement: