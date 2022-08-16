Arrest warrant reveals what allegedly led to deadly shooting of North Texas youth football coach

Yaqub Talib's arrest warrant says witnesses saw him shoot Mike Hickmon multiple times. Talib's attorney said he turned himself in to share his side of what happened.

LANCASTER, Texas — A deadly shooting at a North Texas youth football game Saturday happened during an argument over the score, according to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by WFAA on Tuesday.

Yaqub Talib was arrested in the shooting death of Mike Hickmon.

Both men were football coaches in the league, which was holding games at the Lancaster Community Park when the shooting happened shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday.

According to a news release, officers were told of a "disagreement among coaching staff and the officiating crew" at a youth football game.

The arrest warrant affidavit for Talib, the brother of ex-NFL player Aqib Talib, detailed what allegedly led to the shooting.

The warrant said eyewitnesses saw a man -- later identified as Yaqub Talib -- shoot another man multiple times with a semi-automatic handgun.

The victim, later identified as Mike Hickmon, was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, according to a news release.

Hickmon was shot in the chest, back and forearm, the affidavit said.

According to team official Mike Freeman, the fight started when Hickmon went to pick up a football and someone kicked it away.

Loved ones remember Hickmon as a great friend, coach and teammate as a former fullback at the University of North Texas.

"He was a gentle giant and had a lot of great perspectives," said ex-teammate and quarterback Scott Hall. "He was an outstanding leader to a lot of us younger guys on and off the field."

Talib was considered wanted by police on Sunday. His attorney, Clark Birdsall, said Talib turned himself in to authorities on Monday "so his side of the story could be told."

"[Talib] feels terrible the whole thing happened. But he...I think there's some heavy defensive overtones to what happened out there on that playing field. And in time, that'll all come out," said Birdsall.