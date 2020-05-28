Juvenile arrested in shooting death of 59-year-old Dallas woman

Leslie Squair Baker was the director of marketing for Texas Health Center for Diagnostics and Surgery since 2007.

A juvenile has been arrested and faces a capital murder charge in the shooting death of a 59-year-old Dallas woman, according to authorities.

Police say the victim, Leslie Squair Baker was shot and killed earlier this week in the driveway of her Dallas home.

Neighbors said they heard six shots at about 5 p.m. Monday outside Baker’s home in the 6100 block of Royalton, about a block from the intersection of Preston and Royal.

Dallas police say when officers arrived, they found Baker in the driver’s seat of a black sedan with a gunshot wound.

Police tried to revive her and paramedics rushed her to a hospital, but Baker, a 59-year-old wife and mother, died.

Investigators asked for the public's help for information regarding a possible suspect and on Wednesday an arrest was made.

Officials have not released details about the juvenile suspect but did confirm he is currently in custody at the Dallas County Juvenile Detention Center.

Dallas police say the investigation is ongoing. Any witnesses are asked to homicide detectives at 214-671-3624 or via email at e.montenegro@dallascityhall.com.

