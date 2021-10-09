Irving police say 4 men are accused of selling drugs, firearms to high school students

The four people were allegedly a part of drug trafficking ring, police said, which also sold firearms to teens

IRVING, Texas — Four men were arrested following the investigation of a drug trafficking ring that allegedly sold firearms to teens in the Irving area and was allegedly tied to several violent crimes in the city, Irving police said in a statement Friday.

Police say the group sold the narcotics and firearms to Irving-area high school students through social media apps. In the investigation, which was prompted by complaints, undercover police were able to purchase drugs; federal agents then took over the case.

Police say the group leader was 24-year-old Ricardo Rosas Garcia, who was sentenced to more than 19 years in federal prison after pleading guilty in April to conspiracy with intent to distribute controlled substances and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, police said.

He allegedly used numerous social media handles and had at least three co-conspirators, who also pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

The others arrested were:

Anthony Isaac Ventura, 20. Sentenced to 57 months in federal prison

Addiel Isaias Portillo, 25. Sentenced to 36 months in federal prison.

Uziel Hernandez, 26. Scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 28.

Investigation

The group who were allegedly selling drugs were tied to several violent crimes in Irving and illegal firearm sales, police said. They also allegedly employed several juveniles as young as 15 to sell narcotics for them throughout North Texas, police said.

Police say they put several people's lives in danger by posting false information on social media that specific people were cooperating with the government.

The Irving Police Department began investigating in 2020 when numerous complaints were filed of people advertising narcotics on social media, police said in a news release.

The narcotics unit conducted 14 undercover purchases of cocaine, methamphetamine, LSD, THC and other drugs, police said. They also purchased a firearm.

The narcotics unit notified the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives who adopted the case due to the weapons and drug trafficking.

"These arrests are a great example of the great work Irving officers do daily and our partnership with the ATF and U.S. Attorney's Office," police said in the statement.