FORT WORTH — Police are investigating after a deadly shooting in Fort Worth Wednesday morning.

According to Fort Worth Police, they received information from police in Florida about a man who was posting suicidal comments on social media and said he had a gun in the area. Police say they found multiple weapons in his possession.

Authorities said they traced the man's cell phone to the area of Berry Street and I-35W, around 3:00 a.m. Police surrounded the area, and a sergeant found the man driving a car when a chase with authorities began.

The man opened fire on a few police cars, striking one of the cars several times. Many of the shots hit the officer's windshield, but no officers were harmed. During the chase, the man's car crashed further down on E. Berry and police returned fire.

The man died in his car, but right now police aren't sure if he died as a result of the crash, police gunfire or a self-inflicted gun shot.

Berry east and west from I-35 to Hemphill is closed along with the I-35 service road north and southbound. Drivers commuting in this area will need to find an alternative route while authorities continue to investigate throughout the morning.

Police have not identified the man, identified a cause or been able to figure out his connection to Florida.

