Hutchins police find woman's body in back of car after chase with robbery suspects

Hutchins police chased a car after a robbery at a Motel 6. They found a woman's body after the robbers abandoned the vehicle.

HUTCHINS, Texas — The Hutchins Police Department released details on a car chase Thursday, that ended with one of the suspects found dead in the back of their vehicle.

Police said it all started at a Motel 6 in Hutchins.

A witness, who asked not to be identified, said robbery suspects beat up one of their customers.

Police said they got a 911 call from the hotel around 11 a.m. Thursday.

The suspects fled, but officers were able to get a description of the vehicle and a license plate number.

Officers said they spotted the car on Interstate 45 and chased it into a Dallas neighborhood about 10 minutes away.

The vehicle was abandoned in an ally.

Officers said three suspects bailed out of the car and ran into the neighborhood. One of them was caught, but the other two suspects got away.

The Dallas Police Department and the Dallas County Sheriff's Office were asked to help search for the suspects who fled the scene.

Officers said when they got back to the suspects' vehicle, they found a woman inside. She was unresponsive and had no pulse.

The Hutchins Police Department issued a statement, saying in part, “when officers returned to the vehicle, they discovered an adult female who was unresponsive lying face down in the rear floor area of the car.”

The medical examiner was on scene, while officers took and logged evidence.

Detectives arrived at the motel Thursday afternoon to get more evidence, including possible surveillance tapes to identify the two suspects on-the-run.