HOUSTON, Texas — While accused “serial killer” Jose Gilberto Rodriguez has not yet been charged in connection with a violent crime spree, he was charged with violating his parole.

Rodriguez, 46, was arrested following a chase in northwest Harris County after a short chase with Harris County Sheriff's deputies. They also found a pistol in his possession.

Police say that Rodriguez could be linked with two mattress store murders, the murder of a Cypress woman, along with other unsolved crimes.

Late Tuesday morning, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice released information about Rodriguez’s history of incarceration and why he was out on parole.

In January of 1990, Rodriguez was convicted and sentenced to 25 years in prison for burglary of a habitation using a deadly weapon, attempted aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and auto theft for an incident that occurred in September of 1989.

While in TDCJ custody in Anderson County 1992, Rodriguez was found to be in possession of a deadly weapon. He was sentenced to another 10 years in prison.

In September 2014, Rodriguez completed his 25-year sentence, which is when his 10-year sentence began.

Due to laws passed in the 1970’s to combat overcrowding, Rodriguez’s mandatory release date was set to Sept. 29, 2017.

A TDCJ spokesperson says the convicted felon was released that day with mandatory supervision with an ankle monitor, without the discretion of the parole board.

Earlier this month, Rodriguez’s ankle monitor reported being tampered with, which is when an arrest warrant was reportedly issued.

