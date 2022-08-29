Man accused of killing friend of estranged wife, Fort Worth police say

According to police, the two men got in a fight when the estranged husband shot the other man.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Police have arrested a man who is accused of killing a friend of his estranged wife in Fort Worth.

Police said they got a call about a shooting shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday. Officers were dispatched to the scene on 5200 block of Village Lane, near Southeast Loop 820 and U.S. 287.

According to officers, it appears the estranged husband got in a fight with the other man and later shot him. The victim was in critical condition when paramedics took him to a hospital, and he later died.

A police official at the scene said the suspect was taken into custody, but more information was not released.

No other information was available at this time.

A domestic dispute turns deadly in east Fort Worth after a shooting overnight. The shooter is in custody. Fort Worth Police investigating. pic.twitter.com/ZTJzTM52DW — Mike Forbes (@mikeforbeswfaa) August 29, 2022