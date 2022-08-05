Man killed in Fort Worth furniture company truck robbery

According to police, a male employee was found injured after the carjacking, and the truck was found a few blocks away. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Editor's note: Information from police initially reported the victim had been shot. Police issued a correction indicating that it had not been confirmed the victim was shot. The story has been updated to reflect those details.

Fort Worth police are investigating a homicide of a man who was found dead after a carjacking of a furniture company truck.

Police said officers responded to the shooting call at approximately 11:05 a.m. Friday at 3800 Reed Street.

According to police, a male employee was found dead after the carjacking, and the truck was found a few blocks away.

Fort Worth police said the suspect was still at large. The department's homicide unit is investigating.

No further information was immediately available.