Drive-by shooting leads to high-speed chase and crash in Forney, police say

According to a detective, five people were believed to be in the car leading the chase. Three people fled the scene after the car crashed.

FORNEY, Texas — Investigators are looking for any information related to a high-speed chase that started with a drive-by shooting early Monday morning, police said.

The chase ended with a suspects' vehicle crashing and three people escaping.

Police said they were dispatched around midnight to the 500 block of Broad Street, where multiple callers reported hearing gunshots. Police also received reports that people were knocking on doors and refusing to say who they were.

When police arrived around midnight, they didn't see anything suspicious at the time.

Shortly before 1 a.m., there were calls about more gunshots and a suspicious vehicle in the same area. Police then saw a blacked-out vehicle quickly leaving the scene with no headlights on.

Police said officers tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver continued driving east on Broad Street.

The vehicle then went south on Farm Road 548 and was speeding at about 100 mph. The driver then tried to turn onto Gateway Boulevard but crashed the vehicle in a ditch, police said.

A Forney police detective told WFAA that five people were believed to be in the vehicle during the chase. Three people ran away, but the other two were detained at the scene.

One of the two got hurt in the accident and was taken to a hospital. The other was released after questioning, police said.

At the original scene on Broad Street, police said one other vehicle was damaged. Next door, another vehicle and a home were struck by gunfire.

No injuries were reported from anyone inside either home.

Anyone with information about the suspects or incident should called the Forney Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 972-552-6297.

Tipsters can also leave information anonymously at Kaufman County Crime Stoppers at 877-847-7522 or at kaufmancountycrimestoppers.org.If that information leads to an arrest, a reward could be granted to the caller.