FORT WORTH, Texas — A 19-year-old man was sentenced to 12 years in prison Monday for cutting the throat of a fellow student in May 2017 at a Fort Worth high school in the White Settlement Independent School District.

Taj Levi Love, 19, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was sentenced by a judge.

The attack happened at Brewer High School more than one year ago. At the time, Love was 18 and the victim 15.

According to authorities, the victim approached Love during lunch and asked him whether he stole something from his friend. During an ensuing argument, Love pulled out a pocket knife and stabbed the teen, police said.

According to the Tarrant County District Attorney's Office, the victim survived but suffered permanent vocal chord damage.

© 2018 WFAA