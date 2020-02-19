FORT WORTH, Texas — An employee shot a man who tried to force his way in through a drive-thru window early Wednesday, Fort Worth police said.

The J&K Food Store's drive-thru was the only part of the store open around 2:15 a.m. when a man tried to climb inside, police said.

An employee called 911 and, fearing for his safety, shot the man in his side, according to police.

The man was taken to the hospital in serious condition, according to officials.

Police said they are still working to determine why the suspect was trying to get into the business. This is an ongoing investigation.

