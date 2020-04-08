Drug deal argument results in unintentional shooting in west Fort Worth, police say

The victim was transported to the hospital where officials say she is stable.

One person was shot unintentionally Monday night during an argument over a drug deal in Fort Worth, police said.

Officers responded to the shooting around 11:45 p.m. on the 2900 block of Broadmoor Drive, police say.

When they arrived, they found a juvenile female that had been shot in the chest. She was stable when taken to the hospital, officials said.

Police said they believe she was shot after an argument during a drug deal lead to a dealer pulling a gun on the buyer.

According to police, she was with the buyer at the time, and was shot unintentionally.

The shooter fled the scene, but has possibly been identified, police said.