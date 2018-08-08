The Dallas Police Department is looking into whether more than 800 assault cases were never investigated.

WFAA has learned there is an internal affairs investigation into a detective who may have not have done anything on the cases once they were assigned to him. The detective's name has not been released.

Sources say the cases involve people who were shot or injured in assaults. The cases date back to 2015 and currently.

An audit was done of the assaults unit in recent weeks and that’s how the problem came to light. Sources say during the investigation it was found that the detective did no investigating on some cases, but in other cases there may have been a technical issue with a new case filing system.

Typically a detective has an average of about 40 open cases but this detective had hundreds. The department is now having to review all of them.

Back in 2009, there was a similar scandal at DPD involving a domestic violence detective Mickey East. In that case, 2,000 domestic violence cases had to be reviewed some of the files were found in East’s garage.

It took the department months to reassign and investigate East’s cases. They found some victims had been assaulted again while the cases languished.

Eventually, East resigned from DPD while under investigation.

Sources said this current case is similar to that one. They also point to the fact that detectives are over-worked and there aren’t enough of them to handle their caseloads.

