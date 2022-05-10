Shooting in downtown Dallas leaves man injured; high-rise building struck, police say

DALLAS — One man was injured, and a high-rise building was struck by a bullet in a shooting in downtown Dallas on Monday night, police said.
Officers early Tuesday were still investigating what happened.
Police told WFAA that someone opened fire near the 7-11 on Ross Avenue and Griffin Street and that one man was shot.
The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m.
The victim's condition was not known.
Police said one of the bullets from the shooting also struck the One Main Place high-rise building on Main Street. No one in the building was hurt.
No one has been arrested.
More information about the shooting was not released.