DALLAS — A North Texas man is in custody after he admitted to officials that he killed his fiancée, Denton County officials said.

Officers received a call for a welfare check around 12:01 p.m. Friday in the 3100 block of Kappwood Court, near Fort Worth Drive.

While officers were en route to the scene a 911 operator received a second call from 39-year-old Anton Thorp. During the call he stated that he had killed his fiancée, police say.

Officers found Thorp's fiancée with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

Thorp was still in the house when officers arrived. He surrendered to police, officials said.

Thorp has been booked in the Denton City jail on a murder charge.

At this time, authorities say they are not releasing the name of the victim.

