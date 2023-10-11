Man arrested, charged for murder of sister's boyfriend at North Texas grocery store, police say

The Denton Police Department said officers responded at about 8:10 p.m. Thursday to a Winco Foods store for a reported shooting.

DENTON, Texas — Denton police arrested a man accused of shooting and killing his sister's boyfriend in the parking lot of a grocery store.

The Denton Police Department said officers responded at about 8:10 p.m. Thursday to a Winco Foods store, located in the 2600 block of W. University Drive, for a reported shooting. When officers got to the scene, they found a man dead with a gunshot wound.

On Friday, Denton police arrested 23-year-old Kendrick Freeney and charged him with murder. Detectives learned that Freeney is the brother of the victim’s girlfriend. Freeney, the victim and the victim’s girlfriend were in a verbal altercation prior to the shooting in the Winco Foods parking lot, police said.

Freeney was taken to the City of Denton Jail. His bond was set Friday at $500,000.

At this time, the name of the victim has not been released. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.