Young man killed in South Dallas shooting, police say

DALLAS — The Dallas Police Department (DPD) and Crime Stoppers are calling on the public to send them any information about a shooting in the South Dallas area.

Police said they got a call about a shooting on the 2800 block of Burger Avenue shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday.

The victim was found on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

He hasn't been identified, but DPD believes he was between 17-21 years old.

An investigation is ongoing and no suspects have been arrested.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Detective Abel Lopez by calling 214-671-3676 or emailing abel.lopez@dallaspolice.gov.

This case is being documented as number 174142-2022.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, seven days a week.