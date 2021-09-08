Dallas police officer on leave after shooting at unarmed man, sources say

Sources said the officer didn’t follow proper department policy and that the department has "great concerns" about the incident.

DALLAS — Dallas police are releasing video Wednesday of an officer-involved shooting that sources say is problematic.

According to multiple sources, the officer fired his weapon at an unarmed man while responding to a shooting call in Northeast Dallas.

No one was hit or injured.

Sources said the officer didn’t follow proper department policy and that the department has "great concerns" about the incident.

The officer has been placed on administrative leave, pending an Internal Affairs and criminal investigation.

According to police, officers were responding about 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 2 to a call in the 9700 block of Rustown Drive, where several men were reportedly drinking and shooting a gun.

When police arrived, “there was a verbal confrontation in the alley and the male failed to respond to verbal commands, resulting in one officer discharging his weapon," according to a police news release.