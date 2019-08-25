DALLAS — A man died after being shot Sunday morning near a restaurant in Dolphin Heights, officials say. The Dallas Police Department is now asking for the public's help in its investigation.

Authorities say around 4:13 a.m., police responded to a shooting call near Good Luck BBQ & Burgers at the 4800 block of Dolphin Road.

When officers arrived, they found Traveon Miller, 22, face down in the middle of the street. Detectives say Miller had multiple gunshot wounds.

Miller was rushed to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police say.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Det. Esteban Montenegro at 214-671-3624 or via email at e.montenegro@dallascityhall.com. Please refer to case number 172519-2019.

This is a developing story. Check back for new information. Download our free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on all news stories in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.