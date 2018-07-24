DALLAS, Texas — A Dallas police officer has been arrested again after he repeatedly violated a protective order, according to a post by the department Monday.

Officer Jerry Tames was placed on administrative leave after he was arrested on July 3 on harassment and assault family violence charges.

Tames was arrested again Monday for repeated violation of a protective order, Dallas police said.

Authorities say Tames has been with the department since May 2014. Tames remains on administrative leave as the case is under investigation.

Dallas police didn't reveal further details on Tames' arrests.

