Dallas police asking for public's help in search for person of interest in homicide case

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Det. Patty Belew at 214-422-9275 or patty.belew@dallascityhall.com.

Dallas police are asking for the public's help as they search for a suspect in a homicide that occurred on June 2.

Derek Carr, 27, was shot around 2:30 p.m. on June 2 at an apartment complex at 18600 Dallas Parkway. When police arrived, they found he had been shot multiple times in an apartment complex parking lot.

He was transported to a local hospital at the time, where he died from his wounds.

Police identified one person of interest in his death, and are now asking the public for help identifying and finding the man pictured below.

They believe he went to the 7-Eleven at 6000 W. Plano Parkway right after the shooting and said he was seen getting into a black Toyota Prius.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Det. Patty Belew at 214-422-9275 or patty.belew@dallascityhall.com.

Crime Stoppers is also offering up to a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case. Tipsters can call 214-373-8477 at any time.