DALLAS — A Dallas police officer has been transported to Baylor University Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the leg, according to a source.

The officer is expected to recover.

"We are happy to say that the injured officer is in stable condition and is in good spirits at the hospital," read a tweet from Dallas police.

The source said a suspect involved in the shooting was also injured. The extent of those injuries aren't known at this time.

Dallas police received an officer assist call at about 5:26 a.m. Friday at Military Parkway and North Jim Miller Road. It's not yet known what led up to that call.

Police say northbound and southbound lanes of North Jim Miller Road are closed at this time between Military Parkway and Parkdale Drive.

