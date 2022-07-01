'Fences' artist shot while jogging on Dallas trail

"It felt like someone knocked the wind out of me or hit me in the stomach with a bat," Lechuga wrote.

DALLAS — An artist from Oak Cliff was shot and critically injured on Friday while running on the Sante Fe Trail, near Old East Dallas Work Yard Park, according to the Oak Cliff Advocate and the artist's Instagram page.

Police said officers responded to the shooting at about 6:30 p.m. on July 15 in the 4900 block of Santa Fe Avenue, near where the trail crosses Fitzhugh Avenue.

Dallas police said a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

The Oak Cliff Advocate reported that the artist, identified as Antonio “Tony” Lechuga, suffered wounds through his stomach to his back and in his left kidney. Doctors performed two surgeries on Lechuga, according to the Oak Cliff Advocate.

Lechuga, who is known for his art exhibition "Fences," said on his Instagram that he was listening to music while jogging and slowed down as he was going to cross an intersection. He said he knew then and there he was shot.

"It felt like someone knocked the wind out of me or hit me in the stomach with a bat," Lechuga wrote.

The Love Texas Art gallery in Fort Worth, where Lechuga's "Fences" exhibition was displayed from May 21 to July 17, has made numerous social media posts since the incident offering support.

Police told WFAA there has been no arrest made in this case and the investigation is ongoing.