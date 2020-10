The victim was taken to a local hospital, but their condition is unknown, officials say.

A 7-Eleven store clerk was shot twice during an attempted robbery overnight Thursday, Dallas police said.

The shooting happened around 12:45 a.m. Thursday at the store on the 4200 block of Lemmon Avenue, according to police.

Dallas Police searching for two robbery suspects that shot and robbed a 7-ELEVEN store clerk in the Oaklawn area. pic.twitter.com/CVJ1OrJyzv — Mike Forbes (@mikeforbeswfaa) October 22, 2020

The victim was taken to a local hospital, but their condition is unknown, officials say.