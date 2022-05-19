He was convicted of killing his parents in North Texas. His family's opinions are still divided

Authorities said he lived a double life and they recovered a weapon with one of the victim’s DNA they say belonged to him and could have been used during the crime.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROYSE CITY, Texas — Did Brandon Woodruff murder his parents to cover up a secret double life?

That's what ABC's "20/20" looks into this Friday night, May 20, at 8 p.m.

The new “20/20” report will feature Woodruff’s first TV interview since his 2009 conviction with ABC News anchor John Quiñones, in which he claims his innocence and discusses how he feels anti-gay bias influenced the investigation.

Woodruff was arrested in October 2005, six days after a family friend found his parents, Dennis and Norma Woodruff, dead in the home they were moving into near Royse City, Texas.

Dennis Woodruff, 43, and Norma Woodruff, 42, lived in Heath before moving to the home on County Road 2648. Brandon Woodruff graduated from Rockwall High in May 2005 and was enrolled at Abilene Christian University at the time of the killings.

The couple died of bullet and stab wounds in their necks and faces in the living room of their new home, authorities said. There was no forced entry into the locked home. Valuables were left in plain sight, and a blood trail indicated that the killer washed up in a bathroom before leaving, according to Texas Ranger Jeffery Collins' affidavit for an arrest warrant.

Collins said investigators found discrepancies in Brandon Woodruff's account of his whereabouts during the weekend of his parents' death. Brandon Woodruff apparently was the last person to see them alive. He insisted he left after sharing pizza with his parents to go back to college in Abilene.

A jury ultimately found Woodruff guilty of the capital murder of his parents in 2009, and he was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

For more details from the trial, including testimony from Brandon Woodruff's friends, click here.

Aside from Brandon Woodruff's interview with Quiñones, the "20/20" crew also explored the evidence against Woodruff and included interviews with Bonnie Woodruff, his grandmother; Allison Clayton, deputy director of the Innocence Project of Texas; members of the jury; and witnesses in the trial.

Despite the conviction, his family’s opinions remain divided on whether or not he committed the murders.

The "20/20" report will air at 8 p.m. CST on Friday, May 20, on WFAA. The report will be available to stream on Hulu starting on Saturday, May 21.