DALLAS – Police say an accusation of infidelity escalated to the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old pregnant woman Sunday night in southeastern Dallas.

Lagarius Rainey, 25, was jailed on a murder charge after admitting to pulling the trigger during a physical altercation with Delashon Jefferson and family members.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, the argument began when Rainey accused Jefferson, who was eight months pregnant, of cheating on him with her brother-in-law, Daverson Sanders. He told police he began punching Jefferson during the altercation.

That’s when Jefferson cried for help, and her sister and brother-in-law came to her defense.

Rainey claims they “came in punching him” and that he began shooting because he feared for his life. A family member, though, claims Rainey pulled out his weapon as soon as they came into the bedroom where the assault was taking place, the affidavit says.

Jefferson was shot once in the back. She was taken to a nearby hospital, where an emergency C-section was performed. The baby was saved, but is fighting for her life in the hospital, said family members. Jefferson died from her injuries. The baby was named after her mother.

Sanders, was shot but was in stable condition Sunday night. Neighbors said Sanders ran next door, where a neighbor applied pressure to his chest and another called 911.

Rainey was found near the home where the shooting took place, in the 2600 block of Marburg Street, and was taken into custody. He cooperated with officers and asked to explain why he shot Jefferson and Sanders.

"I"m going to miss my daughter very deeply," said Jefferson's mother, Sharon. "She's a kind person. Sweetheart. She's a good mama. Takes care of her kids."

Sharon Jefferson was also in the home at the time of the shooting, and said she heard multiple shots, and saw her daughter lying on the floor.

She will now raise both of her daughter's children.

Jail records show he was booked into the Dallas County Jail at 2:48 a.m. Monday. He was being held on $350,000 bond.

Jefferson's funeral is set for Saturday at Lomax Funeral Home at 1 p.m. A wake will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday.

