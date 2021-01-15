Man accused of killing Dallas police officer in 2018 set to appear in court

In 2018, Rogelio Santander was the first Dallas Police Department officer to be killed in the line of duty following the 2016 ambush downtown.

The man accused of killing a Dallas police officer and wounding two other people in 2018 is expected in court Friday.

Prosecutors had announced they would seek the death penalty against the suspect, Armando Juarez.

The shooting happened at a Home Depot in northeast Dallas. The officer who died was 27-year-old Rogelio Santander. His partner was critically injured, along with a security officer.

The two Dallas officers were called to the Home Depot at U.S. 75 and Forest Lane when an off-duty Dallas police officer working at the store attempted to arrest a suspect.

When the two responding officers arrived, a suspect "produced a handgun and fire shots striking" the two officers and the civilian loss prevention officer.

Juarez was taken into custody that night following a manhunt.

Santander was the first Dallas Police Department officer to be killed in the line of duty following the 2016 ambush downtown that left four DPD officers and one DART officer dead.