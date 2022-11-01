44-year-old woman dead after found lying in parking lot, Arlington police say

When first responders arrived, they found the woman, identified as 44-year-old Evila Yanes, face down and bleeding from her head.

ARLINGTON, Texas — A homicide investigation is underway after a woman found in a parking lot was pronounced dead over the weekend, the Arlington Police Department said.

Just before 4:10 a.m. Sunday, the Arlington Police Department (APD) said officers were called to the 400 block of N. Cooper Street after a passerby reported seeing a woman lying unresponsive in a parking lot.

When first responders arrived, they found the woman, identified as 44-year-old Evila Yanes, face down and bleeding from her head. Officials said Yanes was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following an autopsy, the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office said Yanes died from blunt force injuries to the head and ruled her death a homicide.

APD said, at this time, it is unclear what caused the injuries to Yanes' head.

Police said Yanes was found next to a white Nissan Altima with temporary tags. Detectives believe she was either driving or riding in the vehicle before her death.

APD said no arrests have been made an no suspect information is available. The investigation is ongoing.