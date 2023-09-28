Arlington, Texas, shooting: Shots fired at car dealership along I-20, police say

Shortly after 6:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired at Vandergriff Honda in Arlington, police said.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Police responded to reports of shots being fired Thursday evening at a car dealership located on the frontage road of Interstate 20 in Arlington, officials said.

Arlington Police said the scene is now secure.

Shortly after 8:30 p.m., Arlington police said that the shooter at the scene was down, alive and in custody. Police said they were not aware of any other injuries at the scene.

Police said officers then responded to the scene, which is located along the frontage road of the highway, between Cooper Street and Matlock Road.

At least five car dealerships operate along the eastbound stretch of road between those cross streets. The largest police and paramedic presence on Thursday night was outside of the Vandergriff Honda dealership.

Police continue to maintain a heavy police presence in the area while their investigation remains ongoing.

As that investigation continues, police said they are closing down the frontage road to traffic, and diverting all traffic onto the eastbound stretch of the nearby highway.

No other information has been released at the time of this writing.