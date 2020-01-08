x
Arlington detectives seek person of interest, vehicle possibly linked to homicide

A man was shot and killed Thursday morning near the 600 block of Carter Drive in Arlington.
Credit: Arlington Police Department
Arlington police say this red Cadillac SUV could be linked to a homicide that occurred Thursday morning.

The Arlington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest possibly linked to a Thursday morning homicide. 

Friday night, detectives released photos from surveillance footage of the person of interest and a red Cadillac SUV. 

Authorities say the man in the surveillance footage could be linked to a shooting that occurred around 6:30 a.m. Thursday near the 600 block of Carter Drive.

Police say when they arrived at the scene Thursday morning, they found a man with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to officials, initial reports from witnesses indicate that there was a suspect vehicle leaving the scene after gunshots were heard in the area. 

In a news release, Arlington police describe the person of interest as a Black male, who is about 6 feet 3 inches tall, weighing about 210 to 230 pounds. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Grant Gildon at 817-459-5691 or Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477.

Credit: Arlington Police Department
Arlington police are searching for this man who they say is a person of interest in a homicide that occurred Thursday morning.