FORT WORTH, Texas — An argument at a Fort Worth bar ended with a man being rushed to the hospital after being stabbed, police say.

The incident occurred around 2:05 a.m. Sunday at the bar '40s & Shortys' near the 3918 block of East Belknap Street.

Authorities say two men got into an argument inside the bar and then got into an altercation outside the building.

Police say one of the men pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim in the parking lot.

The victim was transported to the hospital and is in "extremely critical" condition, authorities say.

The suspect fled the location and is still at large, police say.

