American Airlines passenger apprehended after storming cockpit, damaging aircraft controls, officials say

Due to the damage the unruly passenger caused, a replacement aircraft had to be sent to Honduras.

A passenger was arrested after reportedly breaking into the cockpit of an American Airlines flight Tuesday, while boarding was underway, officials said.

American Airlines officials confirmed the incident happened in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, as people were boarding a flight for Miami, Florida. The airline said a passenger entered the open flight deck and caused damage to the aircraft's controls.

American Airlines crew members intervened, and the passenger was arrested by local law enforcement.

But due to the damage the unruly passenger caused, a replacement aircraft had to be sent to Honduras – which was scheduled to depart at 9:30 p.m.

“We applaud our outstanding crew members for their professionalism in handling a difficult situation,” American Airlines said in a statement Tuesday evening.

This is just one of may air rage incidents airlines have been dealing with this past year.

In November 2020, a woman flying from Fort Lauderdale to Nashville allegedly attacked two Spirit Airlines flight attendants and was zip-tied by another passenger. In the same month, a woman was accused of attacking a Southwest employee and knocking her unconscious.