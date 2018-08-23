DALLAS — On day six of his trial, a former Balch Springs police officer charged with the murder of a 15-year-old teen has taken the stand in his defense.

Roy Oliver took the stand after the judge in the murder trial ruled that jurors wouldn't be allowed to hear allegations against the former officer in connection to an alleged road rage incident that occurred two weeks before the fatal shooting of 15-year-old Jordan Edwards. In that case, Monique Arredondo accused Edwards of pulling a gun on her out of anger after they collided in a traffic accident while he was off duty.

Thirteen days after that alleged incident, Oliver shot into a moving vehicle, fatally wounding Edwards.

Oliver first said he shot into the car carrying teenagers leaving the party because the vehicle was moving toward a fellow officer. Authorities later revealed video from the scene showed the vehicle was moving away from officers. Oliver was later fired and charged with murder and four counts of aggravated assault by a public servant.

Taking the stand after the defense rested its case, Oliver talked about his time growing up in Tarrant County with a single mother on welfare. He said he worked at Six Flags as a teen and then dropped out of high school before joining the military.

Oliver was asked if he considered himself a war hero," No, heroes are those that don't come back alive."

The former Balch Springs officer accused of shooting and killing 15 year old Jordan Edwards who was unarmed. — Rebecca Lopez (@rlopezwfaa) August 23, 2018

Oliver said he was deployed to Mosul, Iraq, where he was hit twice, once by an IAD explosive and once by an anti-tank explosion. He also described the moment one of his friends was killed in a suicide bombing.

The former officer then began testimony about the night of April 29, 2017, when officers were called to a Balch Springs home where there were reports of drunken teens.

Oliver said prior to the call, police were aware of two gun incidents in the area. In one case, Oliver said an individual was shot in the hand a few blocks from the Edwards incident.

"The individual was uncooperative," he said. "No suspect information. Shooter at large."

The former officer said police were also aware of a murder suspect at large in a case that took place a month or two before at a house party in nearby Mesquite.

A 10-minute break is underway

