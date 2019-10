A 57-year-old was shot multiple times in his driveway on the 13800 block of Stonemoss Drive on Wednesday night, according to Dallas Police Department officials.

He later died at a local hospital from the gunshot wounds.

Property was taken from him, police said.

No suspects had been identified as of 5:45 a.m. Thursday, officials said. It will be regarded as a capital murder.

This is a developing story. WFAA will update it as we receive more information.