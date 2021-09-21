30-year-old man killed in Dallas Oak Lawn shooting, police say

Justin Wayne Thompson was identified by police as the victim, according to a police news release.

DALLAS — A 30-year-old man was fatally shot in the Dallas Oak Lawn neighborhood early Monday morning, police said.

The shooting happened shortly before 3 a.m. Monday at the Flamingo Apartments at 3901 N. Hall St., near Cedar Springs Road and Oak Lawn Avenue.

Officers were dispatched to a shooting call and found Thompson on the sidewalk, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police are still investigating the shooting. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact police detective Scott Sayers at 214-671-3647 or by email at scott.sayers@dallascityhall.com. The case number is 170550-2021.