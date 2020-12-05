Police allege 24-year-old killed her boyfriend before she was seen leaving through apartment window

The two had lived together, police say.

A 25-year-old man was shot and killed inside his apartment early Monday, Dallas police said, and investigators have arrested his girlfriend in connection to his death.

When officers responded to the shooting just after 3 a.m. Monday on the 2000 block of Oates Drive, they found Kashus Williams dead from a gunshot wound, according to police.

Neighbors told the responding officers they heard a "disturbance" come from William's apartment, along with a single gunshot, right before they saw a woman leave through a bedroom window.

Officers discovered that woman was allegedly Kenia Rodriguez-Gonzalez, a 24-year-old who had been dating Williams, according to police.

The two had lived together, police say.

Officers found her in Mesquite shortly after the incident and brought her in to be questioned, according to police. While she was being questioned, police allege she waived her Miranda rights and admitted to shooting Williams.

She has been arrested on a murder charge, police said, and is currently being held in the Dallas County jail.