A 25-year-old Grand Prairie man died after he was shot in Arlington on Tuesday night, Arlington police tell WFAA.

Anthony Tennon was found by officers lying in the parking lot of an apartment complex on the 2100 block of Hendricks Drive with a gunshot wound around 9:10 p.m., police say.

First responders took him to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, according to police.

"Detectives do not believe this was a random encounter and that the victim and suspect had a conversation prior to the shooting," a spokesperson for the department explained. "Investigators are still trying to determine the motive and sequencing of events leading up to the incident."

Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call Detective Hall at 817-459-5325 or, if they wish to remain anonymous, to call the Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS.

This is a developing story. WFAA will continue to update it as we receive more information.