22-year-old man wanted in stabbing death in Tarrant County, sheriff's office says

TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — Police are searching for a 22-year-old man accused in the killing of another man in Tarrant County, officials said.

Nathan Wayne Spivey faces a murder charge and is considered armed and dangerous, according to a news release from the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded about 9:20 p.m. Tuesday to a home in the 12800 block of Oak Grove Road South, in an unincorporated area of Tarrant County near Burleson.

The deputies were responding to a reported fight between two men, and when they arrived, they found one man on the ground with multiple stab wounds. The man was taken to a hospital where he died, officials said.

The victim has not been identified yet.

Authorities identified the suspect as Spivey, saying he ran away after the fight.

The sheriff's office described Spivey as a white man at 5-foot-8 and 170 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black and white camo hoodie with blue jeans, officials said.