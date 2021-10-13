2 people shot in robbery outside west Dallas shopping center, police say

The shooting happened about 9 p.m. outside of a shopping center near Interstate 30 and Cockrell Hill Road.

DALLAS — A man was fatally shot and a woman was in critical condition following a robbery Tuesday night in west Dallas, police said.

The shooting happened about 9 p.m. outside of a shopping center near Interstate 30 and Cockrell Hill Road.

Police at the scene said two people were shot, a man and a woman, and they were taken to a hospital. The man later died and the woman was in critical condition, police said.