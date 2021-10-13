2 people shot in robbery outside west Dallas shopping center, police say

DALLAS — A man was fatally shot and a woman was in critical condition following a robbery Tuesday night in west Dallas, police said.
The shooting happened about 9 p.m. outside of a shopping center near Interstate 30 and Cockrell Hill Road.
Police at the scene said two people were shot, a man and a woman, and they were taken to a hospital. The man later died and the woman was in critical condition, police said.
Their vehicle was taken during the incident and was still missing early Wednesday. No suspects have been arrested in the shooting, and more information was not yet available.